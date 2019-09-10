Thug Robert Davey who stamped on man’s head in Belfast attack jailed

A "thug" who stamped on a man's head in Belfast City Centre has been jailed for two years

Robert Davey (23), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding his victim last year.

Belfast Crown Court heard the attack was a result of a "business transaction" in which the victim had demanded more money from Davey.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC watched a CCTV recording of the attack, which took place outside a jewellery shop in Waring Street on August 8 last year.

The footage showed two topless men - one was Davey - and two other individuals on bicycles in the street.

Prosecution barrister Gareth Purvis said Davey's accomplice first attacked the victim, who had fallen off his bike and onto the ground.

Davey was seen on the video chasing after a second male on a bicycle before running back and "stamping on the victim's head".

The assault was eventually stopped by a binman working in the street. Mr Purvis said Davey was arrested by police and was found to have slice marks to his neck and wrists.

The victim was taken hospital and needed treatment for cuts to his scalp and right side of his head along with a cut to his nose.

The prosecution barrister said that Davey had 80 previous convictions, including offences of common assault, assault on police and also a serious assault.

He added that the defendant was assessed by the Probation Service as "posing a danger to the public in the future", which was accepted by defence lawyers.

Judge Lynch heard the attack came just days after Davey was given suspended sentences for common assault and theft.

Defence barrister Stephen Toal described Davey as a "troubled young man" with a "harrowing childhood" who been neglected from an early age.

He said the defendant's mother was "a prostitute who was addicted to drugs and alcohol".

"From the age of three, when she was away from the home, he was left to look after his one-year-old sister and fed her from the bin," he added.

Judge Lynch described the attack on the victim as "thuggery'' which had taken place in the afternoon in "public view".

The judge jailed Davey for two years and imposed an additional two months for breaching suspended sentences.