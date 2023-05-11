Thug who flashed ‘handgun’ while stealing beer in Belfast off-licence jailed

Dressed in a North Face tracksuit, he also attacked an elderly customer and intimidated a pregnant member of staff over the £9.69 case of beer

A thug who flashed a replica handgun while stealing a case of beer in an east Belfast off-licence has been jailed.

Kenneth Edward James McIntyre had previously pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of assault.

The 37-year-old further admitted the attempted theft of a case of Carlsberg beer worth £9.69, criminal damage and resisting police.

Prosecution barrister Philip Henry told Belfast Crown Court that at 7.30 pm on April 8, 2022, the defendant went into the Russells off-licence on the Ravenhill Road.

Dressed in a green North Face tracksuit, Mr Henry said the defendant tried to leave with the case of beer and when challenged, he lifted his top to show off a silver handgun in his waistband and said to a male member of staff: "Do you see that?''

The prosecutor told Judge Philip Gilpin a pregnant member of staff moved behind the till as she "feared she was going to be assaulted''.

She told police that McIntyre, of Sandbrook Grove in the east of the city, lifted his top and said to her: "Do you know who I am? I have a gun and I am not afraid to use it.''

After leaving the shop, McIntyre assaulted an elderly man and struck him to the side of his eye with the victim's mobile before jumping on the phone and smashing it.

When police arrived on the scene, McIntyre resisted arrest and officers had to use an incapacitant spray on him, said Mr Henry.

In a follow up search of the area, police recovered the replica gun from a bin at nearby Donard Street.

The prosecution lawyer said McIntyre had an "appalling'' criminal record with 242 convictions, which were mostly for violence and one previous weapon offence.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty said McIntyre was intoxicated at the time and had also taken the prescription drug Pregabalin.

"He is remorseful and apologises for his behaviour. He accepts that this was a frightening experience for people in the shop. He has taken quite significant steps in custody to address his alcohol and drug issues,'' she added.

Judge Gilpin told McIntyre: "You clearly carried the weapon for the purpose of causing fear of violence to innocent third parties.

"You made the weapon visible and you caused fear of violence in a small commercial premises where staff are inherently vulnerable and in this circumstance one member of staff was pregnant.

"Your criminal conduct involved the actual use of violence on an elderly man and gratuitously smashed his mobile telephone.''

After two years in custody, Judge Gilpin said McIntyre would spend a further two years on supervised release licence.

The judge also ordered the destruction of the replica firearm.