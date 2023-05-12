Thugs who shouted ‘up the UFF’ during Belfast car hijacking are sentenced

Two men have been sentenced over a hijacking incident during which they shouted “up the UFF”.

Rhys Morris (31), of Park Avenue in east Belfast, previously pleaded guilty to hijacking and two counts of criminal damage. He further admitted driving while unfit, having no licence or insurance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Judge Mark Reel imposed a combination order of 100 hours of unpaid work and two years on probation. He also fined Morris £600 for the driving offences and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Callum Joseph Maddison (28), of Dufferin Avenue in Bangor, received a three-year prison sentence suspended for two years for hijacking, two counts of common assault and one of criminal damage.

It was heard that at around midnight on August 17, 2017, a woman was parking her Renault Clio car at Cedar Avenue in north Belfast.

Prosecution barrister Philip Henry described: "Maddison opened the passenger door while Morris went to the driver's door. He raised a bottle in his right hand and threatened the female stating: 'Get the f*** out of my car or I will smack you'.

"The defendants drove off in her car before crashing into another parked car causing £1,300 worth of damage. With great fortitude, the victim reached into the car and removed the keys and took the bottle from Morris.''

The court heard Maddison got out of the car and raised a bottle to threaten her. As they ran off, a local resident heard them shouting “up the UFF”.

"Maddison, in an entirely gratuitous act of violence, punched a passing member of the public in the neck. Another woman heard them shouting 'up the UFF' and she told them there was children sleeping and it was past midnight. Maddison then struck her.''

The prosecution barrister said she followed them into Hopefield Avenue, where they damaged a parked lorry.

An intoxicated Morris, bleeding from cuts, was arrested by police at 12.30am. The labourer told police he had been struck to the head earlier by a taxi driver with a hurling stick.

Mr Henry said hospital blood tests showed he had taken cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs.

During police interviews, both men denied involvement in the hijacking, claiming they were in a bar before going back to a female's flat to continue drinking.

Judge Reel said Morris told a probation officer that he was "ashamed for his wholly out-of-character behaviour'' and had expressed remorse to his victims.

He added that the defendant had made strenuous efforts to turn his life around since the incident and for that reason he would not interfere with his liberty by imposing a combination order.

The judge said that since the incident Maddison had sustained a significant brain injury, suffers from schizophrenia and needs ongoing family support for day-to-day living.

Imposing a suspended prison sentence, Judge Reel said the defendant was assessed as not suitable for community service given his injury.