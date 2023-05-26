Thugs who targeted Newtownabbey man’s home with imitation gun jailed

Two men who forced their way into the home of a Co Antrim man and his young daughter while brandishing a replica gun have both been jailed.

Peter William Harvey Brown (49) and Raymond Dennis Lamont (38) appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday. They were each handed a 20-month sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence.

Citing the significant impact it had on the seven-year-old child, who witnessed the incident, Judge Fiona Bagnall told the pair: “When someone forces their way into a family home with a replica firearm with the intention to cause fear of violence when a young child is present, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

It was heard that on September 11, 2021, Lamont, who was armed with an imitation Glock-style pistol supplied by Brown, targeted a property on Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey with his accomplice.

The resident approached his front door and saw the barrel of a gun being poked through a chain securing the door, which was slightly ajar.

Lamont, of Plantation Avenue in Newtownabbey, started waving the weapon in the man's direction, and when his daughter walked into the hallway and saw what was happening, she started to scream.

After ordering the girl back into the living room, the resident removed the chain from the door and grabbed the gun from Lamont.

He then punched Lamont, who fell into a wall. At this point Brown, from Marine Parade in Whitehead, became involved in a struggle with the man.

The two thugs forced their way into the hallway, a further melee ensued and the father was struck in the face by Lamont.

Despite this, he managed to remove Lamont and Brown from his house, and after telling Brown he recognised him, he was told, “calm down, we're looking for Greg, he's a heroin dealer”.

Police were called, and after receiving full descriptions of both men, Lamont and Brown were arrested. During a search of Brown's home, an assortment of ammunition was located along with a small amount of cannabis.

The two men initially denied any involvement, but just before a trial was due to commence, Brown contacted police and told them the location of the imitation firearm, which was recovered.

They later pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assaulting the resident.

Brown also admitted possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing a class B drug.

Judge Bagnall said she had considered defence submissions made on behalf of the men, which told of their remorse and long-standing addictions.

The judge also ordered that the imitation firearm be destroyed and imposed a two-year restraining order banning Brown and Lamont from harassing or threatening the man whose home they targeted.