Tobacco ban for Belfast shop which sold cigarettes to child

A Belfast shop has been banned from selling tobacco products for eight weeks after selling cigarettes to a child.

The case is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Jonathan Martin, of Cheepers, on Woodstock Road, Belfast was convicted of displaying and selling cigarettes to a child and selling cigarettes without adequate health warnings in April 2019.

It followed a test purchasing exercise carried out by Belfast City Council.

The council then applied for a Restricted Premises Order to prevent the business from selling tobacco products.

An order was made at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, prohibiting the sale of any tobacco product or cigarette papers on premises known as Cheepers for a period of eight weeks, pursuant to the Tobacco Retailers Act (Northern Ireland) 2014.

A spokesperson for the council said all shops were visited at least once a year.

“Belfast City Council is committed to ensuring that businesses in the city meet their required obligations under tobacco control legislation," the spokesperson said.

“All tobacco retailers in the city are visited at least once a year by a Council officer to explain their legal responsibilities around the sale of tobacco and to advise on what controls should be in place to prevent sales being made to anyone under the age of 18.”