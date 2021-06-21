Tory MP Mercer claims government soldier promises ‘broken’ in Dennis Hutchings court intervention

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer, with Dennis Hutchings (right), as he addresses a 'Respect our Veterans' march in Parliament Square, central London in May. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer will challenge the UK Government on behalf of Troubles soldiers claiming pledges to protect veterans have been broken.

The MP accused his government of a “complete betrayal” of veterans, the Daily Mail has reported.

The Plymouth Moor View MP and former army captain has lodged a witness statement in support of Dennis Hutchings (80), who has been accused of attempting to murder John Patrick Cunningham on June 15, 1974, in Co Tyrone.

Mr Cunningham, who had learning difficulties, died in a field at Carrickaness Road, Benburb, after being shot in the back as he fled from a patrol led by Mr Hutchings.

Former soldier Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, denies attempting to murder, or attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, to Mr Cunningham.

Tory MP Mr Mercer outlined seven separate occasions when the government committed to a law which would protect Northern Ireland veterans from prosecution.

Those promises - included in the 2019 Conservative manifesto - were “clear, unequivocal and devoid of any qualification,” he said.

“[It] should be understood (as it was intended to be) as nothing other than a firm promise and not just another general political statement by the Government to Northern Ireland veterans,” added Mr Mercer.

His testimony also alleges that Troubles veterans are facing discriminatory treatment because they are not included in the Overseas Operations Bill, which offers protection to those who served overseas, but not to those who served in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mercer’s statement will be used in Court of Appeal action brought by lawyers acting for Mr Hutchings.

Former soldier Dennis Hutchings. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

Mr Hutchings is claiming Troubles veterans are being discriminated against because the Government failed to maintain its promise to prevent “vexatious” prosecutions.

The case failed at the High Court earlier this month but Mr Hutchings and his team have appealed with the fresh testimony from Mr Mercer.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said it cannot comment on the details of ongoing legal proceedings.

"This Government has been consistent in its commitment to introducing legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles which focuses on information recovery, reconciliation and ends the cycle of investigations,” added the spokesperson.

Last month, Mr Hutchings was refused the opportunity to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights by the Government.

In a letter to the Northern Ireland Secretary in April, legal representatives of Mr Hutchings called on Brandon Lewis to allow him to approach the Strasbourg court.

Responding to the refusal to take his case to Strasbourg, Mr Hutchings said: "We just can't wait any longer while the human rights of those who fought to protect this country's security are trampled over. It's time to let the courts decide.”

Mr Hutchings’ trial is scheduled to begin in Belfast on October 4.