Trained martial artist accused of choking man to death in Co Antrim released on bail

A trained martial artist who allegedly choked a man to death is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mark Doak, 24, was granted bail on a charge of murdering Ryan McNab during a drinking session at his flat in Co Antrim on October 21 this year.

Doak, of Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, claims he performed a wrestling-style hold on Mr McNab after being struck with a glass bottle.

The court heard he phoned the Ambulance Service to report that he had choked Mr McNab to death in an act of self-defence.

Doak followed instructions on how to perform emergency resuscitation attempts until police arrived and took over CPR attempts on the alleged victim discovered lying on the living room floor.

The defendant was treated in hospital for his own injuries before being taken into custody for questioning.

During interviews he gave an account of the two men scuffling on the floor after he had been attacked first.

Prosecution counsel Mark Conlon said: “Mr Doak claimed he put Mr McNab in a wrestling-type hold with a view to incapacitating him, and kept him in that hold until he stopped moving.

“At that point he claims to have let go, realised Mr McNab was not breathing and raised the alarm.”

The barrister added: “He maintained that he had not intended to kill Mr McNab and that it was an accident.”

Opposing bail, prosecution objections were partly based on the defendant’s “proficiency in martial arts”.

It was also contended that the circumstances surrounding the incident suggested Doak cannot keep himself under control.

“At interview he told police that he had been on a three-day drink and drugs spree,” Mr Conlon disclosed.

Sean Devine, defending, argued there have been no previous disturbances at his client’s home.

As Lord Justice McCloskey granted bail to Doak, he cited the accused’s clear record and described some of the prosecution’s concerns as “purely speculative”.

The judge said: “It is couched in the terms of a concern of further offending because the applicant had been undertaking martial arts training for some weeks before the incident.”

Doak was ordered to abide by a curfew and banned from contacting or going near the home of a potential witness in the case.