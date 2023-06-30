Traumatised girl who witnessed mum stabbing baby brother to death ‘re-enacted scene with dolls’

The mother was jailed for a minimum of 20 years today (Friday)

The boy’s mother must serve at least 20 years in prison for his murder.

A young girl who survived an attempted murder bid by her mother and witnessed her baby brother being fatally stabbed was left so traumatised that she re-enacted the moment on her dolls, a court heard.

The woman stabbed her eight-week-old son to death then tried to murder his two-year-old sister

The 31-year-old mother – who cannot be named for legal reasons – wept in court on Friday as she was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

She was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court by Judge Donna McColgan KC.

At the conclusion of the seven-week trial in March, the jury returned a majority guilty verdict concerning the murder of the baby and unanimous guilty verdict regarding the attempted murder of the little girl.

During the trial, the jury watched bodyworn police footage from officers who responded to a 999 call on the evening of Tuesday July 27, 2021.

The videos showed the accused sitting on her living room floor in handcuffs and bleeding from self-inflicted wound to her neck and chest.

Whilst one officer was seen removing the bloodied, injured and crying girl from the living room, a colleague can be seen lifting the baby boy from a bed.

The woman can be heard saying: "I wouldn't worry about him, he's dead. I stabbed him."

The officer said "the baby's still warm but I can't feel a pulse" before placing him gently on the floor then starting to perform CPR on the hard surface.

The footage also captured a policeman attempting to drive the injured girl to hospital in a PSNI car before handing her over to paramedics.

Both youngsters were rushed to the accident and emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital for children and were treated as they lay side-by-side in the resuss room.

Whilst the young girl was successfully treated for a stab wound to her chest, her baby brother was pronounced dead at 9pm.

As she sentenced the 31-year-old, Judge McColgan spoke of the "exceptionally high" breach of trust by the mother and the "extreme vulnerability" of the very young child.

She also spoke of the lasting impact the incident has had on the young girl, who is now four and who lives with foster carers.

Judge McColgan revealed that after reading reports on the youngster, she has re-enacted the incident during play-time and stabbed a doll with a pair of toy scissors.

Regarding the trauma suffered by the little girl, the judge said: "The defendant had just stabbed her eight-week-old baby twice through his heart. She then stabbed (the girl) in the same general area.

"But for the intervention of police who attended at the scene, the medical staff at the house and the hospital, we could currently be dealing with the deaths of two very young children."

Judge McColgan paid tribute to the emergency services both at the scene and in hospital who made "tireless and unrelenting efforts" to save both children and to the surviving girl's foster carers.

Following her arrest for attacking her children, the defendant made the case that she stabbed her children then turned the knife on herself as she wanted them all to die together.

She also wrote a series of entries into a diary hours before the double-knife attack which appeared to be written to her partner.

In one note she said 'I chose to take our lives for everything you did to us. You got to the point of leaving your children for another woman.

'All you wanted was to have arguments so you could have reasons to leave and be with your woman.'

During subsequent police interviews, she made references about her partner's use of drink, drugs and prostitutes. She also claimed he beat and sexually abused her and that his family threatened to shoot her.

When asked by a detective what she was thinking at the time, she said: "I wanted to kill all three, all of us so that (their father) could have a happy life together with his new woman.

"This was the only solution that came to my mind."

Her mental state was the subject of careful consideration during the trial, with Judge McColgan saying that it was agreed the defendant was suffering from mild to moderate depression at the time.

Also under scrutiny during the hearing was the nature of the relationship between the woman and the children's father, who the jury heard had an extensive criminal record.

Judge McColgan said that whilst she accepted the father was "at the very least a most unsavoury character", he was not present in the family home on the day of the double knife attack.

The judge said she had deemed the defendant as a “dangerous offender” and one who should have provided her "two innocent children" safety.

As the minimum 20-year sentence was imposed the defendant - who cried throughout the hearing - started sobbing loudly and this continued as she was led from the dock and back into custody by prison staff.

She will have to serve the full term in prison before she is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners.

Following the sentencing the father of the baby said in a statement issued via the PSNI said he will never forget the youngster.

The man said: "Words cannot describe what my family and I have been through.

"We never got to see my son grow up, but will never forget him."

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said the youngster were attacked by a woman who should "loving, caring and protecting."

The senior policewoman said: "This has been a totally distressing case. A tiny and innocent life was taken in senseless and tragic circumstances.

"I would like to thank our partners in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children who fought so hard to try and save the lives of both children.

"The family have had their whole world turned upside down. They have lost an opportunity to see one of the children grow up, while the surviving child has lost her brother.

"There is nothing I can do or say that will undo this loss or begin to ease their pain.

"My thoughts, and that of the investigation team, are with the surviving child, the family and the wider community who have all been affected."