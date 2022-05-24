Traveller at Belfast International Airport fined £200 for disorderly conduct after missing flight

A man who shouted and swore whilst at Belfast International Airport has been fined £200 after pleading guilty to being disorderly.

Gavin McLaughlin (36), with an address at Stewart’s Terrace in Londonderry, committed the offence on May 1.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 8.55pm police were called to the check-in hall to a report of a man shouting and swearing.

The defendant had missed a flight to Manchester and appeared to be drunk, the court was told.

He was wanting to buy a ticket for another flight.

Police told him on a number of occasions to stop shouting and swearing as members of the public, including children, were present.

He continued to shout and swear when arrested and whilst being taken to a police vehicle.

The defendant told court on Tuesday that the offence was “two days in the making”.

He said he had been “beaten” on the Friday and on the Saturday had missed a flight from the City of Derry Airport.

He then booked a flight from the same airport on the Sunday to Liverpool but, after waiting for “five hours”, was then told it was cancelled.

The defendant said he had then driven to Belfast International Airport to fly to Liverpool, but it “took off 25 minutes earlier than it was supposed to” and he had then gone to a kiosk to ask if he could buy a flight to Manchester.

The defendant claimed people were “laughing and joking at me”.

He said he had taken some drink to “to calm my nerves”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: “Sadly, it had the opposite effect.”