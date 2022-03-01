Trial begins of Gerard Lagan, charged with involvement in 2007 double Belfast murder of Edwards Burns and Joseph Jones

A 43-year-old man has gone on trial accused of involvement in the murders of two men whose bodies were found within hours of each other almost 15 years ago.

It is the prosecution’s case that Gerard Lagan, originally from Butler Walk in north Belfast, lured Edward Burns and Joseph Jones to their deaths and subsequently fled to the Republic. It’s also claimed he "acted with others on the night in question and was instrumental in the joint enterprise to murder these two men".

The non-jury Belfast Crown court trial heard that their bodies were discovered in different parts of the city on the morning of March 12, 2007.

Burns (36), from Ardoyne in north Belfast, was found shot in the head in a car park near a GAA club at Bog Meadows off the Falls Road at around 4.30am, while 38-year-old Poleglass man Jones was found battered to death in an alleyway in Ardoyne three hours later.

The court also heard another man was shot along with Burns by the same revolver. He survived the attack after flagging down a taxi on the Falls Road, which took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Lagan, whose address on court papers is Ratheen Close, Tallaght, Dublin, denies involvement in the murders of Burns and Jones. He is not charged in connection with the shooting of the man who survived the gun attack.

Trial judge Mr Justice O'Hara, sitting in Antrim courthouse, was told Lagan could allegedly be traced to the various locations through a mobile phone attributed to him and by the GPS tracking data of a Ford Focus car.

In the aftermath of the murders, Lagan, along with two other men, "moved to the Republic of Ireland... and there were numerous sightings of the men in each other's company in the months following". Although arrested and interviewed in November of 2007, "he declined to answer any questions about any of the persons referred to or of the events".

The court heard that Burns was shot once behind his left ear at point-blank range after driving to his death in a silver Skoda Superb loaned to him by Jones. Jones’ battered body was found in an alleyway at Elmfield Street in Ardoyne.

"He was fatally attacked with a spade… residents heard a disturbance consistent with this attack,” the court was told.

Detailing the murder of Burns, the court heard he had gone to his girlfriend's home. She described that he appeared “cheesed off” and that they stayed up chatting and had a few drinks. However, around 2am, Burns' mobile kept ringing but he initially ignored it before answering at 2.30am.

Burns, described as looking concerned, was heard to say: "I’ll not be long; I’ll be there” and he mentioned the name "Gerard". Before leaving her home, Burns told his girlfriend "someone was in trouble and that he needed to go and help out”. He said there were “a couple of kids with weapons running about".

As he left, he told her: “If you don’t hear from me, contact Joe. Tell him I have gone to meet Blockhead.”

Counsel said it was the prosecution’s case the call came from the mobile attributed to Lagan and the "telephone was contacting Edward Burns to bring him to the scene of his eventual murder and this contact would be consistent with the evidence of his girlfriend regarding telephone calls received by Mr Burns".

A post-mortem revealed he had been shot through his left hand. The bullet then entered the left side of his head and behind his left ear, although the possibility of him being “hit with two bullets cannot be completely excluded”. It also said he was shot at "fairly close range, within about 15cm".

Analysis of the .38 bullet fragments and those taken from the man who survived the attack indicated they were "probably fired from a Smith and Wesson revolver".

On the murder of Jones, the court heard he had tried calling his friend Burns shortly before Jones himself was fatally attacked, but was unsuccessful. However, Lagan's alleged mobile called him on three occasions and it was the prosecution’s case "these calls were intended to, and were successful at, bringing Mr Jones to the scene of his murder".

The court heard that residents in the Elmfield Street area of Ardoyne heard a commotion in an adjacent alleyway. One man, who had been watching TV, checked his mobile for the time when he heard the noise. It was between 4am and 4.15am.

He heard "a heavy thumping sound", and initially thought it was someone "attempting to kick a door in".

Counsel said: "As the noise continued, he put the television on mute. He said the thumping was heavy and it seemed to go on for about two minutes. Immediately when the thumping noise stopped, he heard running noises down the alleyway beside the house. He then heard two males laughing. He described it as definitely male laughter and had two distinct or different voices.”

The court heard this was followed by the noise of a third man running, but this time there was no laughter, "just full-on sprinting with heavy footsteps".

Another resident, a woman, reported being woken by a noise that "sounded like someone digging... a thudding… a couple of big thuds as if something were being hit off the ground". However, by the time she got up to check what was happening, the noise had stopped.

A second woman said she was also "woken by a banging noise coming from outside" which also sounded like someone digging. At one point she went to wake her mum, but the noise had stopped and she was ordered back to bed. Her father went to check but "did not see anything and went back to bed".

The court heard that, given the severity of the injuries suffered by Jones, he had to be identified by his fingerprints. His autopsy revealed "the cause of death to be a laceration of the brain associated with comminuted fractures of the skull. His head was badly deformed and the face badly disfigured due to multiple lacerations and extensive comminuted fractures of the underlying skull vault and facial bones”.

It was believed the injuries were "caused by multiple blows from a weapon with a relatively sharp linear edge and which was wielded with considerable force".

The court also heard that remains of a badly burned spade were later recovered.

The trial continues.