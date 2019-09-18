Trial of Belfast woman accused of trying to kill police adjourned until November

Christine Connor outside Belfast Crown Court yesterday for the opening of her trial

The trial of a north Belfast woman accused of terrorist offences including trying to murder a police officer was adjourned on Wednesday.

The Crown case against Christine Connor was opened at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, but as the hearing was due to enter its second day, it emerged that the trial was not proceeding.

Judge Kevin Finnegan QC had presided over the opening of the non-jury case, but after it emerged that the hearing would not be completed in the proposed timetable, the judge said he had to recuse himself due to availability.

Saying this was "too important a case for anybody to take shortcuts", Judge Finnegan proposed an "alternative trial date" of Monday November 25, 2019 and said the hearing would be given priority.

He then told the court "it can go no further today."

After the new trial date was set, defence barrister Tim Moloney QC asked that Connor be released on continuing bail, which was granted.

The 34-year old, whose address is the subject of a reporting restriction, has been charged with - and denies - six offences arising from two pipe bomb incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

They are two counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life, attempting to murder a police constable, and the preparation of terrorist acts.