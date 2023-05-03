Trial of Co Antrim man (70) charged with rape of mentally impaired woman properly halted, appeal court rules

The trial of a Co Antrim pensioner charged with raping a mentally impaired and now deceased woman was properly halted, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Senior judges rejected a prosecution challenge to the ending of criminal proceedings against the 70-year-old man accused of sexually abusing an adult sister-in-law who had Down's Syndrome.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan held that the decision to stop the case was based on a reasonable assessment of the reliability of the evidence.

She said: “There were particularly challenging and unusual features where the sexual behaviour alleged by the complainant was so unclear and where she was deceased by the time of trial.”

The defendant, who is not being named, faced counts of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

He denied molesting his sister-in-law at residential properties and in a caravan over a period which spanned from 1994 to 2016.

The charges were based on disclosures the woman made to a relative and staff at her care home, as well as achieving best evidence interviews.

Although she died in 2017 at the age of 52, the defendant subsequently went on trial before a Crown Court jury.

In June last year his lawyers successfully argued that the case should be stopped due to inconsistencies in the allegations against him.

The trial judge held that the differing accounts and hearsay evidence was so unconvincing that any conviction would be unsafe.

In its appeal the Public Prosecution Service claimed the decision to terminate proceedings was unreasonable, wrong and based on inconsistencies of no fundamental importance.

But dismissing the challenge, Dame Siobhan held that the trial judge properly considered the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence.

“She concluded that the hearsay evidence could not be left to the jury without any unfairness to the defendant,” the Chief Justice said.

“Self-evidently there is a dual difficulty in this case in that the complainant was deceased and had significant learning and communication difficulties.

“It must be observed that the defendant had no opportunity to test the complainant’s evidence.”

Dame Siobhan added: “We recognise the public interest in prosecuting those who commit sexual crimes against persons with a mental disorder or learning disability.

“However, we cannot fault the exercise of judgment in this sensitive and difficult case that it was not fair to leave counts to the jury.”