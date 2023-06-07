Trial of Co Tyrone man accused of historic child sexual abuse collapses

The trial of a Co Tyrone man accused of the historic sexual abuse of a child family member has collapsed as the defence asked for a second psychiatric evaluation of their client.

The accused, who is aged in his fifties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, denies a total of six counts, comprising three counts each of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

Offending allegedly occurred between 1990 and 1995 when she was aged around seven to 11 years old.

The complainant told police in March 2020 about alleged sexual abuse when she would visit the accused’s home with her family.

She had described a number of incidents repeatedly taking place, including the accused touching her sexually and carrying out sexual acts on himself in front of her.

She later confided in her mother before going to police.

The defendant was arrested and during interview “made a complete denial” insisting he had never been alone with the child or carried out any of the alleged actions.

On the first day of trial at Dungannon Crown Court, the jury was sworn and shown the complainant's video-recorded statement of evidence provided to police.

However, on return the next day, a defence barrister informed the court his client had “become distressed and expressed concerns around how he felt in his own mind”.

It was contended the accused had issues which were “impacting on his mind" and he was “struggling to continue”.

Efforts to reassure him failed and while the defence conceded his client was previously deemed fit for trial by a consultant psychiatrist, it was felt necessary to have that revisited for an up-to-date assessment.

Prosecution counsel said the situation was not ideal but accepted there was a necessity for psychiatric evaluation under the circumstances.

However, he stressed there had already been some delay in getting the trial started which was difficult for the complainant, with the judge remarking: “Her circumstances are an important factor in all of this.”

The prosecution added: “If there is any deviation or prevarication by (the defendant) in taking this matter forward, such as failure to attend arranged appointments, we will look very seriously at making an application to revoke bail so that any assessment can be in a timely fashion.”

The judge noted this had not been an issue in the past and felt it necessary in the interests of fairness to discharge the jury at this point.

After the defendant has been psychiatrically assessed, the case will be mentioned again when it will be determined if a trial will go ahead.