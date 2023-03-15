Trial of pair linked to dumping site hears waste would have cost £1m to dispose of legally

Dumping was on plots of land managed by City & Industrial Waste and Campsie Sand and Gravel

Jurors in the trial of two men who deny offences linked to the discovery of illegally dumped waste on a site near a Co Londonderry beauty spot have been told it would have cost in excess of £1m to legally dump the materials.

Coleraine Crown Court was told that NI Environment Agency (NIEA) officials estimated that the total volume of the waste found at the Campsie site 10 years ago was almost 10,000 cubic metres.

The defendants are Thomas McGlinchey (62), from Belfield Park in the Foyle Springs area of Derry, and John Ferguson (68), from Princes Terrace in the city.

McGlinchey denies two charges of unlawfully depositing or permitting controlled waste to be deposited and he denies a further charge of keeping or allowing controlled waste to be kept at the Carnmoney Road site in the townland of Mobuoy.

Ferguson denies one charge of unlawfully depositing or permitting controlled waste to be deposited and one charge of conspiring with others not before the court to unlawfully deposit or permit controlled waste to be deposited.

Both defendants deny committing the offences on dates between September 2012 and October 2013.

The jury was told that the site owner, local farmer Robert Lynch, recently deceased, entered into an agreement with the defendant McGlinchey in September 2012, giving McGlinchey’s company, Brickkiln, exclusive rights to use the site.

Mr Lynch had operated the site legally from 1995 to 2007.

Following a change in the regulations in 2003, the site, as well as about 50 other similar sites in Northern Ireland impacted by the new regulations, were closed.

In 2008, Mr Lynch obtained a modified waste management licence to enable the site to be reopened and four years later he signed his exclusive contract with Mr McGlinchey.

An official from the NIEA, Robert Rowney, told the jurors that because of suspicions the agency had, officials obtained a court warrant to carry out an intrusive search operation at the site on October 14, 2013. He said that during the operation agency officials were accompanied by PSNI officers.

Another then official with the NIEA, Haydee Chamberlain, said in evidence that during the operation 12 trial pits and two trenches were dug by officials involved in the intrusive site operation.

Among the illegal items uncovered were construction and demolition waste and food packaging, some of which had best-before dates of 2007. She said the site licence only allowed for the depositing of inert materials.

The prosecution’s presentation of evidence in the case has ended and the jurors will hear closing prosecution and defence speeches tomorrow morning.