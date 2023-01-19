Trial over animal suffering hears Co Antrim family-run pig farm to shut down after 80 years

A family run pig farm which has been opened for almost a century will cease trading later this year, a court heard on Thursday,

Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena heard that between January and September last year, AA McGuckian Ltd experienced losses of £750,000 and when asked if the business was still sustainable, defence KC David McDowell confirmed “because of the loss, they’re winding up.”

A trial over animal suffering at the pig farm, on the Drumbare Road in Cloughmills, was set to continue on Thursday but instead Mr McDowell told District Judge Peter King the company would be pleading guilty to two counts of failing to ensure the needs of an animal were met and to one if failing to deal with an animal carcass between 13-17 January 2020.

Prosecuting lawyer Andrew Brownlie confirmed that five other charges, two of of failing to provide for animals and three of causing unnecessary suffering, should be dismissed by the court as there would be no further evidence about those charges.

Previous courts heard that following a DAERA inspection, three piglets and five sows had to be culled as they had swollen joints and showed signs of emaciation.

It was also revealed that up to 59 members of an activist group of an “international nature” had broken into the farm, recorded videos of the pigs’ living conditions and had even stolen a pig which was smuggled out of the country.

In court however, Mr Brownlie said that that by coincidence, the break in had been on the day day there was a Red Tractor inspection of the premises by a senior vet.

That examination found there was the carcass of a dead pig in one pen which ought to have been removed and that in others, while there were salt licks and yellow pipes, there was a “lack of enrichment” for the animals.

The inspection also found that some of the doors on the pens had ragged and rusty edges and could have caused injury or suffering.

Mr McDowell explained that a lack of enrichment and proper stimulation for pigs can lead to fighting and tail biting but that on the McGuckian farm, “there was only one instance of tail biting” and thankfully, none of the rusty doors had lead to any injuries.

He revealed that as a result of the case, “the family have endured on social media, shocking abuse amounting to vitriol” which has affected them significantly.

“It’s a long standing family farm with an impeccable reputation,” he told the court, revealing that sadly, due to significant losses last year, the pig farm will be closing later this year.

Describing it as an “unusual prosecution,” DJ King recounted how the DAERA inspection came after the animal activists had broken into the farm which had been running for 80 years.

Highlighting that “context is everything,” the judge said the offences were committed at a firm which currently houses between 10,000-12,000 pigs and that the guilty pleas were “entirely consistent with the evidence that’s been heard.”

“It’s regrettable for the local community that it is coming to the end of its existence,” DJ King said adding that because of the impending closure, “I will impose a modest fine.”

Imposing fines totalling £1,250, the judge allowed them eight weeks to pay.