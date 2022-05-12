Trial over murder of John Paul McDonagh, 18, in Enniskillen ‘street battle’ adjourned

A trial centring on the death of 18-year old John Paul McDonagh has been adjourned today.

Mr Justice Rooney is presiding over the murder trial, which is being held in Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

He informed the jury on Thursday that due to legal arguments, the hearing will not sit for the rest of this week.

Joseph Joyce, with an address at Abercorn Road in Derry, has been charged with murdering Mr McDonagh during what the Crown described as a "full-scale street battle" in Enniskillen in April 2020.

As well as murdering Mr McDonagh, Joyce has been charged with - and has denied - wounding the deceased's brother Gerard McDonagh with intent, possessing two separate weapons in a public place, and fighting and making an affray.

Two other males are standing trial alongside Joyce on charges arising from the street fight.

Gerard Christopher McDonagh - a brother of the deceased - was charged with four offences.

The 26-year old, from Lisnafin Park in Strabane, has denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joseph Joyce on April 11, 2020, possessing both a knife and spade on the same date and affray.

A third co-accused, who can't be named as he is a youth, is being tried on four counts, including possessing a knife and attempting to wound Joseph Joyce.

A jury of six men and six women have already been shown CCTV of the fatal incident, which occurred at around 8pm in the Coolcullen Meadow area of the Co Fermanagh town on April 11, 2020.

Mr McDonagh bled to death after being struck on the leg by a scythe-like weapon brandished by Joyce. Following his arrest, the 32-year old denied the murder charge and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

More evidence was expected to be heard today - but after legal applications were launched, a decision to adjourn the case until next week was taken.

Mr Justice Rooney addressed the jury and said that due to legal arguments, the trial was not in a position to proceed on Thursday.

The senior judge said that as time was needed to consider these arguments, the services of the jury would not be required for several days.

Mr Justice Rooney then told the jurors to return to Laganside Courts next Wednesday, when it is hoped the hearing will resume.

He also issued a warning not to conduct any online research, and to ignore any media reports regarding the case.