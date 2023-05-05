Tributes paid to former Lord Chief Justice Robert Carswell

Tributes have been paid to former Lord Chief Justice Robert Carswell, who has died aged 88.

Lord Carswell died on Thursday.

The Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan, said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of his passing.

“It is with sadness that I note the passing of Lord Carswell on May 4 at the age of 88 years,” she said.

Lord Carswell was called to the Bar in 1957 and took Silk in 1971.

He was appointed to the High Court in 1984 and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1993 and became a Privy Councillor. In 1997 he was appointed Lord Chief Justice and in 2004 he became a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary, where he remained until 2009.

The role of ‘Lord Justice’ is an official who holds the office as President of the Courts of Northern Ireland. They act as the head of the Judiciary of Northern Ireland.

The role is nominated by the Prime Minister and appointed by the Monarch.

Dame Siobhan added: “Lord Carswell served with great distinction in high judicial office as Lord Chief Justice and a Law Lord.

“He made a huge contribution to our legal system throughout his career.

“Lord Carswell was held in high esteem by his judicial colleagues and the legal profession.

“He maintained his connections in retirement and was a good friend to many."

A former pupil of Royal Belfast Academical Institution, Lord Carswell studied at Oxford University and University of Chicago Law School in the United States.

He also served as Chancellor of the Diocese of Armagh and Diocese of Down and Dromore as well as Chairman of Council at the University of Ulster.

Lord Carswell is survived by his wife, Romayne Carswell, Lady Carswell, who was previously Lord Lieutenant of Belfast and their two daughters, Catherine and Patricia.