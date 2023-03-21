Tributes paid to leading lawyer Ivor McAteer KC after passing

Tributes have been paid to leading Northern Ireland barrister Ivor McAteer KC who passed away suddenly yesterday.

Mr McAteer, who was involved in many high-profile cases during a distinguished career, was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1990 and took silk in 2020.

The Derry-born Queen’s University law graduate was also called to the Bar of Ireland in 1999.

Moira Smyth KC, Chair of the Bar Council, paid tribute to Mr McAteer on behalf of the profession in this jurisdiction.

“The shock of Ivor’s passing has deeply affected the Bar where he was a well-known, highly respected and extremely popular colleague,” she said.

“There is an acutely sombre atmosphere today within the Bar Library with many barristers deeply shocked at this sudden and tragic news. Ivor was a friend to many in the profession and was universally recognised as a very able, kind and supportive colleague.

“On behalf of the Bar Council we offer our deepest condolences to Ivor’s family and many friends. We offer them our steadfast support in the very difficult days ahead and will aim to help them in any way we can.”

Mr McAteer, who lived for many years in North Down, is survived by his wife Karen and children Amy, Matthew, Claire and Eimear.