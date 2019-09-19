Trio jailed for involvement in bringing drugs across border

Three men who admitted involvement in a "highly sophisticated" £1m cannabis smuggling operation, one of the largest ever uncovered in Northern Ireland, were jailed for a total of 45 months yesterday.

At Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr QC jailed the "main organiser" James McAleese (43) for 18 months, while his accomplices, 33-year-old Kevin McPolin and Niall Mallon (39), were jailed for 15 months and 12 months respectively.

All three men face the same amount of time on supervised licence conditions once freed.

Taking each defendant in turn, Judge Kerr told McAleese he had been the main organiser, he had "devised the method of importation and the method of concealment in the fuel tank and organised the transportation north".

"He did so for financial gain and stood to make significant, unlawful profit," declared the judge.

In relation to McPolin, Judge Kerr said his role had been to drive the fuel tanker from Dublin to NI and that while he claimed his role was not planned, "I treat with scepticism" that suggestion as "I am not convinced that McAleese just randomly, at the last minute, picked someone to pick up the drugs".

Turning to Mallon, who accompanied McPolin in the tanker, the judge said it was clear from the various reports before him that he played a lesser role and that his IQ was "well below average", so he was "not likely to have been able to take any significant role in the planning of this operation".

At an earlier hearing McAleese, a former head boy at his school and originally from Dundalk, but with a bail address on the Terryhoogan Road in Craigavon, Mallon, from Laurel Mews in Dromore and McPolin, from Linenfields in Banbridge, pleaded guilty to the two charges they faced - importing herbal cannabis and having the class B drug with intent to supply on March 30 last year.

During his sentencing remarks yesterday, Judge Kerr outlined how a fuel container laden with the drugs arrived at Dublin port in a ferry from Spain, but knowing its contents, police kept it under surveillance while McPolin and Mallon drove it over the border to Mallon's family home at Ballynaris Lane in Dromore.

With armed officers acting alongside colleagues from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, cops swooped and cut their way into the container using angle grinders, uncovering a haul "in excess of 50 kilos," worth between £500,000 and £1m at street level.

Speaking afterwards, Det Inspector Chris Millar said those who pay for recreational drugs "line the pockets of criminals who are only intent on causing misery in our communities".