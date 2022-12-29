Trio remanded after vehicle-assisting Good Samaritans are slashed with knife in ‘cowardly, disgusting’ attack in Co Tyrone

A father and his teenage son, who stopped to assist three men when it appeared their car had broken down, were slashed multiple times across the face amid demands to hand over their vehicle in what a judge described as “a cowardly, disgusting attack”.

Appearing by video-link from police custody were Dallon Millar, from Mill Green, Derrygonnelly, and cousins Christopher Small, from Clon Close, and Samuel Small, from Sean Lee Drive, both in Belturbet, Co Cavan.

The accused, all aged 22, are jointly charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a male, as well as attempted robbery and possessing cocaine.

Millar is further charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a second male, possessing a knife, attempting to damage a van, threatening to kill, taking a vehicle without consent, as well as driving it while disqualified and without insurance.

Both Smalls are also accused of being passengers in a vehicle knowing it was stolen.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court all charges could be connected.

She explained the father and son were travelling through Fivemiletown at 3.30am on December 27 when they observed a car partially in a ditch with the hazard lights flashing.

They stopped to assist and helped push the vehicle to get it started, during which Millar remained in the driver’s seat.

Despite efforts, the vehicle wouldn’t start and Millar’s attitude “seemed to change and he became aggressive. He approached the victims shouting: ‘Give me your keys. I’m taking your van.’”

The father refused, adding: “I was trying to do you a good turn by giving you a push.”

Millar responded: “Given me them f***ing keys. I’m going to stab you. I’m going to knife you.”

Fearing for his life, and now aware Millar had a knife, the father punched him.

The Smalls had set about attacking the younger victim, one of whom kicked him about the head as he lay on the ground.

Millar, meanwhile, was trying to smash open the victim’s van window, before walking to the broken-down vehicle, stating: “I’m going to get a gun and shoot you.”

The younger victim managed to join his father when Millar approached again, slashing both to the face several times with the knife while demanding the van keys.

They got into their van and drove away, both having sustained serious lacerations to the face and requiring hospital treatment.

The son also had injuries to his nose and mouth from being kicked and punched while on the ground.

Police located and arrested all three defendants close to the scene.

The officer said Millar, who is currently on bail for two sets of unrelated matters, “is viewed as the main protagonist, but the other two played their part, including kicking a teenager to the head when he was on the ground. Both victims described this as a frightening experience, especially as they tried to offer assistance and ended up fighting for their lives. It was a very vicious, unprovoked attack on two people who stopped to help, and this is how they were treated.”

Millar’s bail for existing charges was revoked and he did not seek release.

Defence for the Smalls conceded that, while the details are very serious, they could be bailed with stringent conditions.

Rejecting this, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked: “This was a cowardly, disgusting attack on a father and a son in which a knife was used. Taking part in this vicious assault and doing nothing to prevent the main protagonist gives me no confidence whatsoever that any bail conditions would be complied with.”

The three men accused will appear again by video-link on January 4.