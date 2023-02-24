Trio sentenced following drugs death of teenager in Bangor

Two women and a man have been sentenced following the death of a teenager who took ecstasy tablets three years ago.

At Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC warned that it was “not cool” to take drugs.

Victoria Burgess, of East Link, Holywood, and Holly Martin, of Ashdale Crescent, Bangor, were told they must both carry out 75 hours of community service and placed on probation for two years.

Burgess (20) had previously pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting the supply of class A drugs by providing her bank details and cash to another.

Martin, also 20, pleaded guilty to supplying a class A drug, namely ecstasy tablets.

Matthew Kane (23), of Eia Street, Belfast, was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years after he admitted possessing ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply.

The court heard that at around 10.50pm on Sunday, February 1, 2020, police were called to Market Street in Bangor after receiving a report that a 17 year-old had collapsed.

Prosecution counsel Laura Ivers said that despite the efforts of the emergency services, the young man died at the scene.

Ms Ivers explained that a toxicology report said he had died from ecstasy poisoning.

She added: "Police spoke to his friends who confirmed he had been taking ecstasy that evening. Holly Martin and another person were taken to hospital after ingesting the same drug.''

Police established that Kurt Burgess, the brother of Victoria Burgess and who was previously sentenced for his role in the case, had travelled to east Belfast earlier that day to buy the drugs.

"When Kurt Burgess arrived back in Holywood, he supplied the ecstasy tablets to another. Holly Martin was one of the people who supplied him with the money to buy the drugs,” Ms Ivers said.

Later in the evening, Martin went to Bangor and shared the drugs with the victim. The prosecution said Martin's bank accounts were examined and showed she had transferred £130 to Victoria Burgess's account. She withdrew £140 from her account which enabled her brother to buy the ecstasy tablets.

Ms Ivers said: "Police searched Matthew Kane's home and found herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets in the living room along with dealer bags, scales and a drug cutting agent.''

The seized drugs had a street value of up to £2,683.

In a statement, the deceased's mother said the impact of his death has been "intense and deeply traumatic”.

Judge Miller concluded: "It is important to remember that, as a result of these events, a young man, in truth no more than a boy, lost his life.

"No one intended that this would occur, but it did. This provides the clearest possible warning as to the consequences that follow when young people experiment with these drugs.

"The notion that it is cool and it is safe to do so is tragically misplaced, as this case so clearly illustrates.''