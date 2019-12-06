Tutor accused of breaching sex offences prevention order by contacting children, court hears

A tutor allegedly flouted a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) by contacting children at 16 different schools, a court heard on Friday.

Ching Lun Tsang is further accused of defying prohibitions by having a girl at his home without authorisation from his risk manager.

The 34-year-old, of Larkfield Road in Belfast, appeared before the city's Magistrates Court to face 23 charges of breaching a SOPO.

The alleged offences were committed over an 11-month period between December 2018 and November 2019.

Tsang spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

He faces 16 counts of contacting a number of children at secondary and grammar schools.

Due to reporting restrictions those institutions cannot be identified.

Tsang is also accused of sending an advertisement for online and face-to-face tutoring services, as well as supplying private teaching, despite prohibitions on such actions.

Further alleged breaches involve three counts of having a female under the age of 18 at his home address without prior approval from social services or a designated risk manager.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded the defendant in custody to appear again by video-link on January 3.