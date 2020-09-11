Tutor accused of breaching sex offences prevention order to face further charges, court hears

A tutor who allegedly flouted a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) by contacting children at dozens of schools across Northern Ireland is set to face further charges, a court heard on Friday.

Police revealed they are seeking to put the additional matters to 35-year-old Ching Lun Tsang.

The developing scale of the investigation emerged as a judge stressed the need for progress in the case.

Tsang, of Larkfield Road in Belfast, is currently in custody charged with 24 counts of breaching a SOPO on dates between December 2018 and November 2019.

The alleged offences involve contacting a number of children at secondary and grammar schools.

He is also accused of sending an advertisement for online and face-to-face tutoring services, as well as supplying private teaching, despite prohibitions on such actions.

Further alleged breaches involve having a female under the age of 18 at his home address without prior approval from social services or a designated risk manager, and reactivating two tutoring accounts.

None of the schools can be identified due to reporting restrictions.

During a previous hearing police claimed Tsang has contacted in excess of 200 children at 37 schools across Northern Ireland.

It was suspected that he used school web pages, downloading and storing names and year group photos, and making contact on Snapchat.

A defence lawyer emphasised that he is not accused of touching or any physical contact with children.

At Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday a further update in the investigation was provided.

A PSNI officer disclosed: "There's a number of additional charges to be put to Mr Tsang."

She indicated that attempts to proceed have been hindered by the access to prison during the pandemic.

But District Judge George Conner called for the prosecution to be advanced without further delay.

"We can't keep rolling over and rolling over as more cases come to light," he said.

Adjourning proceedings for four weeks, Mr Conner added: "We need a definite timescale."