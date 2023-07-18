Twelfth man charged after Weavers Grange incident amid ongoing loyalist drugs feud

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 (Pic: Kevin Scott)

A north Down forklift driver was refused bail today accused of involvement in the ongoing loyalist drugs feud in Ards.

Standing in the dock of the town’s magistrates court, 36-year-old Andrew David Gordon McGimpsey became the twelfth man to be charged with affray and unlawful assembly in Weavers Grange arising from what police have described as a “concerted show of strength” on April 6 this year.

A detective gave evidence that he believed he could connect McGimpsey to the charges and with defence solicitor Clive Fullerton confirming that he was applying for bail, he told the court police were objecting due to fears of further offences and witness intimidation.

Background

As the court and District Judge Mark Hamill are “fully aware” of the police case, the facts were not opened today but previous courts have heard how the charges are linked to the ongoing loyalists paramilitary drug feud spreading across Ards and north Down.

A detective has previously outlined that on April 6 and in the context of police having a semi-permanent presence in the Weavers Grange area of Ards, a large crowd of 50-60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, were seen walking from the Jubilee Road, along an alley on the Circular Road and climbing over a fence to get into Weavers Grange.

In an incident described as “orchestrated and designed to intimidate,” the officer said some men were carrying ladders and one had a hammer which were used to remove SEA UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

The court heard that since the feud began on March 22, there have been more than 120 incidents including petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting, a litany of damage caused and intimidation and even one incident where a threat to kill was painted in two-foot letters across the front wall of the courthouse.

Highlighting that the feud has put “considerable strain on police resources and the public purse,” a police officer also revealed how residents in north Down and Ards especially were living in fear.”

Today’s hearing

In court today, the officer said McGimpsey was arrested last night and although during police interviews he accepted being at the scene, he claims he “took part in a peaceful protest” and was adamant he was not part of any illegal organisation or gang.

Applying for bail Mr Fullerton suggested that to put McGimpsey’s alleged role “into context…from police observations there was no aggression or intimidation from the defendant” but the officer told the solicitor from the police perspective, “I think the crowd in general were providing intimidation.”

The solicitor submitted there had been a decrease in the number of incidents recently and that with bail conditions McGimpsey could be freed but District Judge Hamill put to him just as he put to the officer, “context is everything and the context here is that of an ongoing loyalist feud.”

“I have been refusing bail left, right and centre,” declared the judge, “bail is refused right across the board because it’s an ongoing loyalist feud, so the risk of further offending is self-evident.”

Refusing to release McGimpsey, District Judge Hamill adjourned the case to July 26 and reminded the Public Prosecution Service he wanted to be told on that date “the nature if the charges and the venue.”

He warned that if the PPS decide to prosecute the case in the magistrates court where there is a six-month maximum prison sentence, “that will change the landscape for bail.”