Two Co Armagh men plead not guilty to the murder of Malcolm McKeown

Steve Lee Watson (top right) and Simon Apsley Smyth (bottom right) have both entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to two charges arising from Malcolm McKeown's death

Two men from Co Armagh appeared in court today where they denied the August 2019 murder of Malcolm McKeown.

Stevie Lee Watson and Simon Apsley Smyth, who are both 34 and from Lurgan, appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court where they entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to two charges arising from Mr McKeown's death.

The 54-year-old was shot six times as he sat in his car at a service station in Waringstown, Co Down.

Watson from Princetown Avenue and Smyth from Hazelgrove Avenue were jointly charged with murdering Malcolm McKeown on August 19, 2019.

When a court clerk put the charge to the pair, Watson replied ‘not guilty’, as did Smyth.

The were also charged with possessing firearms and ammunition — namely two firearms, .32 calibre bullets and 9 x 19mm cartridges — with intent to endanger life on the same date.

When this charge was put to both men, they each entered ‘not guilty’ pleas.

After the pair entered their pleas, Mr Justice O'Hara addressed their barristers and asked “where do we go from here?”

Greg Berry KC, representing Smyth, said the case against his client “will require some expert evidence in relation to cell site analysis.”

Watson's barrister Charles MacCreanor KC said he was in a similar position.

Two other men have already appeared in court where they entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to the same two charges.

Last May, 28-year-old Jake O'Brien from Rectory Road in Lurgan and Andrew Thomas Kenneth Martin (27) from Bridge Street in Banbridge both denied murdering Mr McKeown on August 19, 2019 and possessing firearms and ammunition on the same date.

Barristers for both men were present during today's hearing and addressed Mr Justice O'Hara.

Gavan Duffy KC for Martin said he would also be seeking expert reports on both cell site and CCTV analysis, while O'Brien's barrister Lauren Cheshire revealed she will require defence reports regarding CCTV and DNA.

Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case on Friday September 22, 2023 when he will set a date for the trial.

He then released Watson and Smyth on continuing bail.