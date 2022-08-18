Two Dunmurry men appear in court linked to £150k drug seizure in Belfast

Two Dunmurry men have appeared in court on offences linked to the seizure of £150,000 worth of drugs.

Patrick McGinley (28) and Frances McCourt (36) were detained following the stop and search of a vehicle on the outskirts of Belfast and the subsequent search of a property on Tuesday.

The pair appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court via a custody videolink.

Both McGinley, from Mill Pond Glen, and McCourt, from Glenbawn Walk, have been charged with drugs offences including possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

They have also been charged with possessing criminal property and possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

A detective constable told District Judge Liam McStay the men were arrested following a police operation in Dunmurry on Tuesday.

She said that around 2pm, officers stopped a van on Kingsway. The two accused were present in the vehicle, and while McCourt admitted he had cocaine on him, a small amount of cannabis was located inside a box the van.

During a follow-up search of an apartment in Dunmurry, further quantities of both the Class A and Class B drugs were located, along with £2,000.

A single shotgun cartridge was also located which the policewoman said was "indicative of criminality."

Saying police could link both men to the apartment that was searched, the detective said that during their interviews following arrest "neither gave any comment to any questions put to them."

After a defence barrister revealed both men were seeking bail, the policewoman said this was being "strongly opposed" by the PSNI.

Citing a risk of harm to the public, she said there were 15 deaths in Belfast in July which were caused by the supply of drugs.

The officer added that despite a lack of criminal records, police believe both accused were "highly likely to commit further offences."

She said: "The drug seizures in this case are by no means insignificant - we're talking about over a kilogram of what police believe to be high-grade cocaine, and in the region of six kilograms of herbal cannabis.

"These two defendants have incurred a significant loss and it is the police belief that, if released, they will have to be or will be forced into a position where they have to re-coup this loss."

Defence lawyer Peter Corrigan, representing McCourt, asked that his client be released on bail.

Citing a lack of any criminal record, Mr Corrigan said his client was not "some hardened drug dealer" and would abide by any conditions imposed.

Judge McStay agreed to release both men on their own bail of £1,000 with an additional £5,000 cash surety.

They were ordered not to leave Northern Ireland and to surrender their passports, obey a 10am to 7pm curfew and report to police three times a week.

He told the pair: "You should be aware ... that any failure to adhere to any conditions will result in being brought back to court.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, that's likely to result in immediate remand."