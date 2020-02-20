Two men accused of stealing ice cream van in west Belfast appear in court

Two men appeared in court today accused of stealing an ice cream van in west Belfast.

Darren Brownlee, 23, and Lee Johnston, 28, allegedly took the vehicle when it was stopped in the Lagmore View area on Wednesday night.

The van was later found abandoned at Teeling Avenue, after reportedly colliding with a parked car.

Police told Belfast Magistrates' Court a suspected threat was made to burn down the house of a witness who may have CCTV evidence of the incident.

Brownlee, of White Rise in the Dunmurry area of the city, and Johnston, of no fixed address, are jointly charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, criminal damage to a dash camera, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The pair are also accused of the theft of £70 in cash, car keys and a crate of Coca-Cola valued at £150.

Brownlee faces further counts of driving with excess alcohol and threats to damage property.

Opposing bail, a detective said the defendants would know the injured parties.

He claimed that during interviews Brownlee apparently tried to memorise the name of one witness.

Defence lawyer Philip Breen, told the court that questioning of Brownlee was delayed due to the level of intoxication.

He also disclosed that the alleged incident occurred just a hundred yards from his client's home.

Both accused were granted bail on conditions including an alcohol ban and exclusion from parts of west Belfast.

Judge Austin Kennedy told Brownlee: "There's some suggestion of memorising names of witnesses at police interview.

"Strike that out of your mind entirely, otherwise, if anything does happen, you will be brought back to court.

"This is not a game Mr Brownlee, police will monitor this very closely."

The two defendants will appear back in court in four weeks time.