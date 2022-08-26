Two men appear in court over New IRA charges after Belfast arrests

The pair appeared remotely from cells at Belfast Magistrates’ Court. Pic: Peter Morrison

Two men were remanded into custody today on terrorist charges connected to a major investigation into the New IRA.

Gary Gerard MacNally, 62, and Joseph Donnelly, 51, were arrested in west Belfast as part of Operation Arbacia, a joint PSNI and MI5 offensive targeting the dissident republican grouping’s activities.

A court heard the case against the defendants involves audio recordings carried out up to two years ago.

MacNally, a decorator from Barnfield Grange in Lisburn, Co Antrim, and Donnelly, of Westrock Drive in Belfast, are jointly charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation – namely the IRA – and directing a terrorist organisation.

They are also both accused of preparation of terrorist acts by attending meetings in the vicinity of Whiterock Leisure Centre in Belfast.

The alleged offences occurred on dates between December 31, 2019 and August 24, 2022.

Appearing remotely from cells at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, both men spoke only to confirm they understood the charges.

Relatives of the pair were present in the public gallery for the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Philip Breen confirmed that neither of the accused were applying for bail at this stage, but stressed they will seek release if there is any delay in the proceedings.

He was told by an investigating detective that audio recordings in the case date back to August 2020.

Predicting that a full file will be complete by Christmas, the detective disclosed that an expert report on the audio material is still to be obtained.

District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded MacNally and Donnelly in custody to appear again by video-link on September 23.

Meanwhile, two other men, aged 30 and 27, also detained as part of Operation Arbacia have been released on report to the Public Prosecution Service.