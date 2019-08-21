Two men arrested after bomb discovered under PSNI officer's car appear in court charged with IRA membership

Two men arrested in connection with the discovery of a bomb under a police officer's car in Belfast in June have appeared in court charged with IRA membership.

Paul Casey (49) and Robert O’Leary (41), both from Dublin, were arrested on Tuesday morning by members of the Special Detective Unit in relation to an investigation into a bomb being placed under a serving PSNI officer’s vehicle at Shandon Park Golf Club on June 1.

Both men were remanded in custody until next week when bail applications will be heard.

The court heard that Mr Casey, with an address at Carlton Court, Ballymun, made no reply when the charge of unlawful membership of an illegal organisation was put to him.

Det Sgt Eileen Keogh, of the Special Detective Unit, gave evidence that she arrested the accused at Londonbridge Road, Dublin, at 4.57pm today.

He was then conveyed to Irishtown Garda Station and made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Mr Casey did not address the court during the brief hearing and stood when the charge was read out by the court registrar.

Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Justice Gerard Griffin and Justice Sinead Ni Chulachain, granted an application for free legal aid and remanded the accused in custody until next Monday, August 26.

A co-accused, Robert O’Leary, of Clancy Road in Finglas, was also charged with IRA membership.

Det Sgt Stephen Martin of the Special Detective Unit gave evidence that he arrested Mr O’Leary at 4.50pm yesterday and conveyed the accused to Irishtown garda station. He made no reply when the charge was put to him.

When asked by the court if he was Robert O’Leary, the accused replied “I am yeah”, and stood when the charge was read out by the registrar.

He was also remanded in custody until next Monday.

No application for bail was made by either man yesterday.