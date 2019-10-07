Two men deny raping woman in Belfast

The two men appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men accused of raping a woman in Belfast are denying the charges against them, a court has heard.

Abdiqani Muhaiden, 21, and Mohammed Hassan, 25, were arrested by detectives investigating the alleged attack at an address in the south of the city last Friday.

The defendants, both Somali nationals, each face two counts of rape.

Appearing together at Belfast Magistrates' Court, they nodded their heads to confirm that they understood the charges against them.

Hassan, of no fixed abode did not seek bail at this stage, and was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on Wednesday.

But his barrister, Declan Quinn, told District Judge Fiona Bagnall: "The charge is denied."

A lawyer representing Muhaiden, of Malone Road in Belfast, said he has claimed consent around any activity.

The court heard claims of a delay between the alleged incident and a complaint being made to police.

Opposing Muhaiden's release, a detective stressed the gravity of the charge and suggested his address was not suitable.

However, Judge Bagnall ruled he can be granted bail to a location approved by police.

She banned him from any contact with the alleged victim and imposed an exclusion zone around part of the city.

Muhaiden will appear back in court in four weeks time.