Two men in court accused of involvement in multimillion pound UK-wide drug importation

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody and assisted by an interpreter, 30-year-old Tan Yang Zhe was charged with 17 drug offences, while his co-accused Chong Keong Lim (57) was accused of three offences.

Lim, with an address on the Upper Waterloo Road in Larne, is charged with conspiring to import cannabis, being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug and simple possession of cannabis.

Zhe, from Arizona Street in Belfast, faces seven charges of attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply, three of having a Class B drug with intent and two charges each of simple possession, conspiring to import and attempting to import.

All charges are alleged to have been committed on a variety of dates covering a timespan between June 5, last year, and January 24, this year.

It is understood the most recent charges relate to a seizure of cannabis with a potential street value of £125,000 on the Springfield Road area of Belfast on Tuesday, January 24.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, Zhe and Lim were arrested on the Springfield Road, but police also conducted searches at six premises across Belfast and Mid & East Antrim with several items seized.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The arrests are linked to an investigation whereby a number of drug seizures were made in the past eight months.”

“During this time Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £2.4m were seized by officers from UK Border Force, the Metropolitan Police and Leicestershire Police.

“It is believed the men are linked to an organised crime network involved in the importation and distribution of drugs in Northern Ireland, which has links to organised criminals in England and North America.

“Proceeds of this criminality not only fund this crime network but other local criminal and paramilitary gangs they supply to. The sole motive is cash and the money generated from peddling to vulnerable users funds their criminal lifestyle. These seizures and arrests will no doubt have had a significant impact to their criminal enterprise.”

During the defendants’ brief court appearance, a police officer said he believed he could connect both men to their respective offences and as their defence solicitors confirmed neither were applying for bail.

District Judge Rosie Watters remanded them into custody and adjourned the case to February 6.