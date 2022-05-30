Two men in court charged with assaulting man in west Belfast who was left covered in blood with suspected fractures

Police attend an incident at a shop on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on May 29, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two men appeared in court on Monday accused of involvement in what a police officer described as a “sustained and violent assault” in west Belfast.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard how the complainant was initially assaulted in the car park of a Costcutters store on the Stewartstown Road on Sunday and when he fled into the shop seeking safety, the three assailants followed him in and continued the attack, leaving him covered in blood and suffering from suspected fractures to his nose and cheekbone.

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody were 27-year-old Odhran O’Neill and Adam Crawford (22), jointly charged with attempted to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

While Crawford, from Lenadoon Avenue in west Belfast, did not apply for bail and was remanded into custody, defence solicitor Mark Austin, acting for O’Neill, did mount a bail application.

Objecting to O’Neill being freed, PSNI Constable Fowles outlined how the complainant’s partner contacted police at 1pm on Sunday to report he was being assaulted inside Costcutter.

When police arrived, they saw the victim had “extensive swelling to his face, multiple cuts to his head, nose and mouth” and he was holding “blood soaked clothing”.

The court heard the woman who had tried to intervene to stop the assault told police she had been “grabbed by the throat by Adam Crawford” and both he and O’Neill were arrested in the car park.

O’Neill, from Knockcairn Lodge in Dundrod, was noted to have “blood in his hand, his clothing and shoes” and when officers viewed CCTV footage from inside the supermarket, it “showed a sustained and violent assault by people matching the defendants’ descriptions”.

Constable Fowles said police were objecting to bail due to fears that O’Neill would commit further offences and that he had no fixed address.

Mr Austin argued however, that O’Neill had no convictions for violence on his record, that he does have a fixed proposed bail address and that bail conditions could be put in place to address police concerns.

Describing it as a “serious enough assault,” District Judge Rosie Watters said she was refusing bail due to the risk of further offences and remanding O’Neill into custody, adjourned the case to June 13.