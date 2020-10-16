Two men jailed after underground cigarette factory discovered in Co Armagh

Two men have been jailed after an underground cigarette factory was discovered in County Armagh by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Two men have been jailed after an underground factory capable of producing a million cigarettes a day was discovered in Co Armagh.

Reinolds Kondrats (30) and Germans Solovjovs (26) were arrested at a house on the Ballynaclosha Road in Silverbridge last November.

Searches of an outhouse revealed industrial scale cigarette manufacturing machinery, concealed in an underground concrete bunker that was accessed via a hidden door.

The men were charged with tax evasion and remanded in custody.

While the sophisticated factory was not yet operational, it was in the process of being set up by the pair, HMRC officials said.

It would have been capable of producing a million illicit cigarettes a day.

The machinery, estimated to be worth £270,000, was seized along with five bags of processed tobacco.

Last month Kondrats (30), of Ballynaclosha Road in Silverbridge, pleaded guilty to one charge of tax evasion.

Solovjovs (26), also of Ballynaclosha Road in Silverbridge, pleaded guilty to two charges of tax evasion related to two separate incidents in November 2019 and November 2018. The latter relates to a separate fraud in Newry in November 2018, when 1.4m illicit cigarettes and four tonnes of processed tobacco were seized.

Kondrats and Solovjovs were sentenced to two years imprisonment at Newry Crown Court. Half of their sentences will be spent in jail and the rest on licence.

Steve Tracey, assistant director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service said: “Trade in illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us.

“It undermines legitimate traders, including small, independent shops that serve local communities, and takes funding away from our vital public services.”