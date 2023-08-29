Two men ordered to appear in court to face charges relating to death of Toome bypass crash victim

Two men have been ordered to appear in court to face charges relating to the death of airport worker Shauna McDevitt.

Grieving relatives of the 47-year-old mother-of-one sat in the public gallery of Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, today, but neither of the defendants attended.

Mark Nina Atkinson (55), from Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry, faces seven charges relating to the incident on the A6 Moneynick Road in Toome on April 10 last year, including using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, using a vehicle with excess weight, using a 3+3 axle motor vehicle registration number which exceeded the maximum authorised axle weight, failing to maintain a vehicle, having a defective light and driving without a licence.

Facing six offences is Ivor Reilly (38), from Cappry, Ballybofey. He is accused of permitting defective light, permitting no driving licence, permitting the use of a vehicle in a dangerous condition, permitting excess weight, permitting failing to maintain a vehicle and permitting a defective tyre.

It was reported at the time that the accident happened late that Sunday evening and the Toome bypass was closed for a time while emergency services attended the tragedy.

In court today, a police officer gave evidence that she believed she could connect each defendant to their respective charges.

Defence counsel Neil Moore said “this was a very, very unfortunate traffic accident that resulted in a fatality” and a prosecuting lawyer told the court “the full file is with the department and will now be allocated to a senior prosecutor”.

“In light of that, my application is to take the matter for six weeks, to October 16,” said the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) lawyer.

Assuring the relatives that she accepted “this is very difficult case for you”, District Judge Amanda Brady granted the PPS application but ordered that “both defendants should be here to have the charges read to them”.