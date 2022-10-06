Two men plead guilty to ‘shocking and appalling’ waste offences at Derry’s Mobuoy site

Two men and a waste management company have pleaded guilty to a number of waste offences linked to the Londonderry Mobuoy waste site following a case taken by the Department of Agriculture.

The department said the incident was “shocking and appalling”.

The offences relate to the unauthorised disposal of waste at the site.

The men who pleaded guilty are 64-year-old Paul Doherty a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd, from Culmore Road, Londonderry and Gerry Farmer (53), of Westlake, Londonderry.

Farmer is the director of City Industrial Waste Ltd.

Doherty pleaded guilty to seven waste offences with regards to controlled waste identified on lands located on the Mobuoy Road with Farmer pleading guilty to three waste offences each with regards to controlled waste identified on lands located on the Mobuoy Road.

A number of similar charges have been left on the books for the remaining two defendants.

Any charges left on the books can be reactivated at a later date, subject to permission from the Crown Court or the Court of Appeal.

Sentencing is expected on 7 November.

A DAERA spokesman said: “Illegal dumping, especially of this magnitude, shows a shocking and appalling disregard for the residents, the environment and the law.

“While our priority in this case is to protect the water quality of the River Faughan as well as protect the environment by remediating this site, it has also been a priority to pursue those who perpetrated this crime through the courts.

“Following the conclusion of the court proceedings, the department will be in a position to move forward with its development of a remediation strategy to ensure that the legacy of this site is a positive one for future generations.”