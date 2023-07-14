Two men refused bail over alleged involvement in £150k car fraud scam

Two men on Friday were refused bail over their alleged role in a £150,000 car fraud scam across Northern Ireland

Two men were today refused bail over their alleged role in a £150,000 car fraud scam across Northern Ireland.

Thomas Roberts (29) and Shane McDonagh (24), both of Coppermill Road, Staines in England, have been charged with a total of 23 offences between them.

They are both charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation, attempted fraud by false representation and possessing criminal property.

Roberts is further accused of fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark and having no insurance.

McDonagh is also charged with possessing cannabis.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the defendants were arrested in May this year following a “protracted police investigation” into alleged frauds committed against members of the public in Northern Ireland.

During a bail application today, a detective constable said the case centred around the alleged fraudulent purchase of vehicles through a website.

She said that seven vehicles were allegedly stolen by the defendants between February 15, 2022 and and October 14, 2022 “totalling £150,000”.

“The first incident occurred at Forestside in Belfast when the injured party met a male of heavy build, of 6ft tall and who had a Dublin accent,” said the detective.

“They agreed to buy this vehicle and the injured party was shown a fake banking app which appeared to show the money being transferred into the injured party's account.”

But she said that two days later none of the money came through and all phone contact had stopped. The vehicle was subsequently recovered in March 2022 in England bearing false number plates and “significant damage had been caused to the chassis, possibly with the use of an angle grinder”.

“There were a further six similar incidents all involving a male, heavy build, 6ft tall with a Dublin accent.”

The court heard other locations for the alleged fraudulent purchase of the vehicles were Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry, the train station in Newry, Co Down, University Street in Belfast and Portadown Road, Co Armagh.

All purchases were conducted in Euros and the most expensive vehicle allegedly stolen was €28,000.

“There has been a significant and protracted investigation into these matters and most of it hinges on telecommunications data,” the detective outlined to District Judge George Connor.

“There is also CCTV of five of the incidents, one very clearly showing the defendants while others show persons matching the build and descriptions of the defendants.

“The telecommunications data led police to the address where the defendants were staying. There are 13 mobiles numbers connected to these defendants, six of which were used to contact the injured parties.

“A further six mobiles were used by Thomas Roberts to book travel arrangements to and from England using false names and addresses and to also contact Shane McDonagh.”

She said the defendants were arrested in Belfast on May 15, this year, in a car bearing false number plates and keys of two of the stolen vehicles were found in the boot.

When searched, McDonagh was allegedly found with some cannabis along £2,000 in cash and it is claimed £5,000 was found on Roberts.

“Three vehicles have been recovered, one of which is in a completely unusable state. Four vehicles are outstanding and investigations continue into their whereabouts.

“When interviewed, both defendants made no comment to all questions in relation to the location of these vehicles.”

The detective said police were objecting to bail on the grounds that the defendants have no permanent addresses in Northern Ireland and had used “false names to keep their identities concealed.”

The officer said Roberts has six previous convictions in Northern Ireland and has nine convictions in England for offences of theft and breaching court orders.

McDonagh has three convictions in Northern Ireland and three in the Republic of Ireland.

Both men are wanted in the Republic on foot of warrants and European Arrest Warrants are to be issued for them.

“Police in Thames Valley also want to speak to Mr Roberts in relation to a similar type of fraud which relates to the purchase of watches,” said the detective.

“Insurance companies have refused to pay out over the four outstanding vehicles and the injured parties have been left with very substantial financial difficulties.”

She said police had no confidence that the defendants would adhere to any bail conditions.

Seeking bail on strict conditions, a defence lawyer for Roberts and McDonagh said neither of them “would be in a hurry to go back to England or the Republic of Ireland as they are wanted over allegations in both jurisdictions” and they had approval to stay in a hostel in Northern Ireland.

Refusing bail, District Judge Conner said: “I am not minded to grant bail. The risk is too high of further offences and there is a risk of flight.”

Both defendants will appear back in court on August 11, 2023.