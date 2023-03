Cecil Robert R Ellis, known as Foggy, was found dead at his home in Clonaugh Park last week.

Two men have been charged with the murder of Cecil Robert R Ellis in Portadown.

The 49-year-old victim, known as Foggy, was found dead at his home in Clonaugh Park in the town last week.

The accused, aged 18 and 24, who were arrested on Saturday, are due to appear at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Forensic officers examine the scene at Clounagh Park in Portadown