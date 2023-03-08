Two men to stand trial charged with unlawfully depositing waste outside Derry

Two men have gone on trial charged with offences linked to the discovery of 10,000 cubic metres of illegal waste discovered by investigators from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) almost 10 years ago.

The defendants in the trial, which is expected to last two weeks, are Thomas McGlinchey (62), from Belfield Park in the Foyle Springs area of Londonderry and John Ferguson (68), from Princes Terrace, also in Derry.

The defendant McGlinchey denies two charges of unlawfully depositing controlled waste or permitting the controlled waste to be deposited at a site along the Mobuoy Road close to a local golf club and a local fishing club.

He also denies one charge of illegally keeping controlled waste at the site.

His co-defendant Ferguson denies one charge of unlawfully depositing controlled waste and one of conspiring with others to permit controlled waste to be deposited at the site.

Both men denied committing the offences between September 2012 and October 2013.

Opening the prosecution’s case to the jury, barrister Philip Mateer KC said the charges followed an investigation carried out by members of the NIEA which started on October 13, 2014.

He said on that date the defendant Ferguson “turned up at the site with a lorry laden with controlled waste with a top layer of inert waste which when tipped was found to be controlled waste”.

Mr Mateer said the site was owned by a local farmer, Robert Lynch, now deceased, who operated it as a landfill site from 1995.

However when the regulations were changed in 2003 that site, along with about 50 other sites across Northern Ireland, were no longer suitable for the disposal of certain types of waste material.

Mr Lynch closed the site in 2007 and the following year he obtained a modified waste management licence which only permitted him to carry out restoration and aftercare plan procedures at the site.

The prosecutor said in September 2012, Mr Lynch entered into an agreement with the defendant McGlinchey, the sole director of Brickkiln Waste Limited, giving him the exclusive rights to use the site under the terms and conditions of the modified licence.

In October 2014, NIEA officials carried out an inspection of the site and when there they allegedly saw the defendant Ferguson arriving in a lorry and depositing mixed waste on the site.

The waste included trommel lines which Mr Mateer said was residue after waste had been put through a re-cycling process, and he said the defendant McGlinchey had a trommel operation at his Heather Road site.

A trommel screen is a rotating circular mesh drum that can sort materials, such as soil, sand and domestic waste, based on their size.

The NIEA officials dug six pits and a trench to determine what lay beneath the surface of the site and among items they found were building site and ceramic materials as well as plastic food packaging with best before dates of 2012 and 2013, five and six years after the site had been closed.

The prosecution barrister said the officials calculated that in total there were 10,000 thousand cubic metres of illegal waste under the site surface, the equivalent of 10,000 tons.

Mr Mateer said the cost of legally disposing of the materials would have been just over £1,000,000.

“This was not a simple one off lorry load dumped by a rogue driver”, he told the jury.

The trial continues.