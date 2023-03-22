Two men to stand trial faced with illegal waste operation charges

Two men have been sent for trial accused of illegally treating, depositing and disposing of controlled waste at two sites in counties Tyrone and Londonderry — © Getty Images

Two men are to stand trial accused of illegally treating, depositing and disposing of controlled waste at two sites in counties Tyrone and Londonderry.

At a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Barney McElholm said he noted from the papers before him that the Public Prosecution Service believed there was a potential gain of almost £1.4m involved in the case and that the assets of one of the defendants had been frozen.

Before the court were Robert Farren (52), from Larch Road in Ballykelly and Trevor Mulhern (49), from Altmover Road in Dungiven.

They are jointly charged with two counts of unlawfully treating controlled waste, two of unlawfully keeping controlled waste and two of depositing controlled waste without a waste management licence.

They are also accused of disposing of controlled waste without a waste management licence.

Farren and Mulhern are alleged to have committed the offences on dates between January 2017 and November 2018 at locations at Longland Road in Claudy and Tornoge Road in Donemana.

Both were released on bail to appear before Coleraine Crown Court on April 19 for their arraignment.

As part of their bail conditions the District Judge McElholm said both defendants had to continue to reside at their current addresses.