Two plead guilty to ‘violent’ killing of homeless man in Maghera

A judge has warned two young men they face “very substantial custodial sentences” after they admitted the manslaughter of a vulnerable homeless man.

At the end of three days of legal discussions between senior QCs for the defence and prosecution, and with a jury sworn in ready to hear the trial of Caolan Michael Johnston and Adrian Kozak, their lawyers asked for the single charge of murder to be put to them again.

Smartly dressed in suits and standing in the dock alongside their solicitors, with their parents in the public gallery, 20-year-old Johnston and Kozak, who celebrates his 22nd birthday today, maintained they were not guilty of the murder of Piotr Krowka but “guilty to manslaughter” on a date unknown between March 30 and April 4, 2018.

The 36-year-old victim was last seen alive at about 9pm on March 31, 2018, before police found his badly beaten body in a disused parochial house on April 3.

At the time, police said they believed Mr Krowka “was sleeping rough in the derelict property” and that a post-mortem examination later revealed he suffered a violent death which had been caused by “blunt force trauma” to his head, chest, abdomen and left arm.

There was also evidence a sharp weapon was used and pressure applied to his neck.

An earlier hearing was told that Johnston, who was just 17 at the time, was a suspected member of a gang calling themselves the “Maghera mafia” who had been involved in anti-social behaviour in the town.

In court yesterday, prosecuting QC Samuel Magee told Judge Patricia Smyth the defendants’ pleas to the lesser offence of manslaughter “are acceptable” to the Crown. Thanking the jury for performing their civic duty, the judge released the jury from further service.

Judge Smyth said given the guilty pleas “it seems to me they should be remanded into custody” to await sentence.

However, defence QCs Brian McCartney and Kieran Mallon, for Johnston and Kozak respectively, highlighted how their clients had been working full-time since the incident and had been on bail subject to “onerous conditions” with no breaches or incidents. Mr Mallon said he had been “pretty forthright with him and his family as to the likely consequences… he knows that he will receive a significant custodial sentence”. Echoing the submissions, Mr McCartney asked the judge to temporarily free Johnston to allow him time to “prepare psychologically for what’s bound to be a period of separation from his family.”

Freeing Johnston, from The Fort in Maghera, and Kozak, from Garvey Wood in Ballymena, on continuing bail and ordering the Probation Service to complete pre-sentence reports on both men, Judge Smyth left them in no doubt about what she will do.

“There will inevitably be lengthy custodial sentences in this case, I want to make that clear to you,” she told the self-confessed killers.

“Nothing that has been said on your behalf should make you think for one moment that there will not be very substantial sentences.”

Freeing them on bail and adjourning the case to September 16, the judge repeated her warning that “be in no doubt what the outcome of this case will be”.