Two PSNI officers facing trial on misconduct in public office charges

Two policemen charged with misconduct in a public office are to stand trial.

Neil Campbell, whose address was given as Grosvenor PSNI station, and co-accused Michael Campfield, from Woodbourne PSNI station, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via videolink from their solicitor’s office on Thursday.

The constables, whose ages were not disclosed, are said to have wilfully neglected to perform their duties, or wilfully misconducted themselves to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the trust of the public, on dates between November 21 and 24, 2018.

The charge says that “as a constables in the PSNI, without reasonable excuse or justification, in circumstances in which you had reasonable cause to suspect the commission of a criminal offence, [you] failed to retain evidence and failed to record or provide relevant information when you had a duty to do so”.

Both men pleaded not guilty when the charge was put to them.

No further details were opened in court, but it is understood the constables were charged after a suspected drug user was arrested and and searched.

While no date for trial was set, a defence lawyer for both men said it should last no longer than a week.

The case is due to be mentioned in front of the Belfast Recorder again later this month.