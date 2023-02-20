Two PSNI officers who dumped seized drugs acquitted of misconduct charges

The two police constables were found not guilty of misconduct at Newry Crown Court.

Two police officers who dumped a quantity of seized drugs have been acquitted of misconduct in public office today.

The Newry Crown Court jury deliberated for 45 minutes before returning unanimous not guilty verdicts against Constables Neil Campbell and Michael Campfield.

The officers had been jointly accused of misconduct in public office between November 21 and 24, 2018, when they had a reasonable suspicion an offence had been committed and “failed to retain evidence and failed to record or provide relevant information when you had a duty to do so”.

The Newry Crown Court jury heard that according to the prosecution case, the pair seized a bag of around 50 blue tablets when they arrested a burglary suspect in a Salvation Army Hostel but had deliberately dumped them in a bin in the custody suite at Musgrave Street police station without making any record of the seizure.

The jury also heard the officers had shown the clear plastic bag of tablets to a member of hostel staff who suggested they might be diazepam and she recorded it in the hostel’s computer system.

It was this computer annotation which stopped the suspect being allowed back into the hostel and that refusal was how the investigation began.

Having taken the suspect to custody, they outlined to the sergeant “they suspected the person was a drug user,” said prosecuting counsel James Johnston, adding that apart from their duties as officers, recording the seizure of the tablets would have been important as that may have affected what steps were taken in the custody suite to keep the prisoner safe.

The alleged offences were uncovered the following day when the hostel refused to accept the suspect back, disclosing to another officer they were refusing because of the drug seizure by Constables Campbell and Campfield, stationed at Grosvenor Road and Woodbourne police stations respectively.

Spoken to by senior officers and while giving evidence to the jury, Constables Campbell and Campfield said they had taken the suspect “at face value” when he told them the pills were sleeping tablets and that he had a prescription for them.

They also maintained the decision to dump the tablets had been a “momentary lapse of judgement”.

As the jury foreperson announced the not guilty verdicts, Constable Campbell was visibly emotional at the relief of his name being cleared.

Thanking the jury for their service, trial Judge Richard Greene assured them “it’s one of the most important things you can do for society”.