Two relatives of murdered teen John Paul McDonagh refused bail over 'vengeance' fears

Two relatives of a teenager murdered in Enniskillen earlier this month have appeared in court on charges related to the incident.

Both were refused bail, with a judge expressing concerns around "a desire to avenge the death of John Paul McDonagh".

Last week bare-knuckle boxer Joseph Joyce (29) from Coolcullen Meadows, Enniskillen, was charged with murdering Mr McDonagh. He died in hospital on April 13 following an altercation on April 11.

Gerard McDonagh (23) of Drumawill Gardens, Enniskillen, who also sustained an injury in the incident, and a 15-year-old youth who cannot be named, are jointly accused of wounding Joyce, possessing a spade as a weapon, and affray.

The older relative is also accused of having a knife.

They both deny the charges.

The pair appeared by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon. A detective constable confirmed the charges could be connected to them. During interview Gerard McDonagh denied bringing weapons to the scene, and could not recall seeing either of his relatives with any, maintaining this when shown CCTV footage. He denied claims he was heard shouting at Joyce: "We're coming to kill you. I'm going to shoot you."

He contended that Joyce had been arguing and allegedly called them "McDonagh b*****ds" while holding a scythe. This caused John Paul to "go mad" and set off to confront Joyce.

The officer said most questions put to the youth around the incident "resulted in him becoming extremely forgetful".

Opposing bail, the detective expressed concerns over ongoing feuds in the Traveller community, witness interference and the potential of both accused absconding.

District Judge Eamon King said: "Tensions are heightened and the whole incident was caught on CCTV and phone footage. I am concerned there may be a desire to avenge the death and on that basis bail for both defendants is refused."

The accused will appear again by video-link next month.

As well as John Paul McDonagh's murder, Joyce has been charged with wounding Gerard McDonagh with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has accepted having a scythe-type device because he "genuinely feared for his life".

Mr McDonagh was struck to the back of his leg with the scythe severely injuring a vital artery. He died in hospital two days later.