Two women appointed as new District Judges in Northern Ireland

The two women with extensive legal backgrounds have been sworn in as district judges.

Anne Marshall and Alana McSorley were sworn into office at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Tuesday.

Judge Marshall takes on the judicial role as part of a legal career stretching back more than 20 years.

Admitted to the Law Society in 1998, she previously held positions as a prosecutor within the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), a senior solicitor in the Children’s Law Centre and specialised in criminal defence work while at Belfast firm McCann & McCann.

She has also served as a Parades Commissioner, legally qualified chair of the Police Appeals Tribunal, presiding member of the Independent Civil Legal Services Appeals Panel, legal assessor to the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s fitness to practice hearings, and chaired the Department of Education’s Exceptional Circumstances Body.

Her new judicial appointment comes after working as a Deputy District Judge since 2013.

Judge McSorley graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 2003, was admitted to the Law Society two years later, and qualified as a Solicitor Advocate in 2013.

Employed by the PPS since 2007, her role as a senior public prosecutor involved directing on summary offences and complex indictable cases.

She has appeared as an advocate in the Magistrates’ Court, Youth Courts, County Court Appeals and the Crown Court.

Judge McSorley has also served on the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s Remuneration Panel, assessing costs disputes between solicitors and clients, and as a Disability Qualified Member of the Appeals Tribunal for Northern Ireland, hearing appeals about entitlement to Personal Independence Payments.