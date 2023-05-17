Two women to stand trial over alleged blackmail plot

The women, aged 21 and 22, were released on bail.

Two women are to stand trial over an alleged blackmail plot in which a man was repeatedly targeted for money over a four-month period.

Samantha Morrison (21) and Sophie Stephens (22) appeared at Dungannon Crown Court on Wednesday where they each pleaded not guilty to the charges put to them.

The pair are jointly accused of demanding various sums of money with menaces from a man between February and May 2020.

Morrison, of Darling Street in Enniskillen, is accused of six counts with sums allegedly demanding from the same male ranging from £100 to £900, with a total value of £2,650.

Stephens, of Donegall Avenue in Belfast, faces a single charge of making an unwarranted demand for £1,000 from the same male.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing today.

Judge Richard Greene KC remanded each of the accused on continuing bail until next month when a trial is due to be fixed, which is expected will take place later this year.