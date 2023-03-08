Tyrone businessman denies £23k theft from Christian literature firm

Alleged offending took place over a period of almost four years

A Co Tyrone businessman has denied abusing his position with a Christian literature firm to steal more than £23,000.

Colin Glendinning (48) appeared at Coleraine Crown Court today for arraignment on five charges including fraud, false accounting and theft.

Glendinning, of Drumlea Park, Cookstown is set to stand trial after entering not guilty pleas to the charges which relate his former position as a director of Christian literature company Scripture Teaching Library Ltd, a firm registered in Magherafelt.

The offences are alleged to have taken place over a four-year period.

The company was incorporated in April 2014, with Companies House listing the accused as a director from its incorporation until his termination of appointment in March 2019.

He is accused of using £2,756 of company funds to ‘pay for fuel or other items’ for his own use between December 2015 and October 2018.

Glendinning is further accused of withdrawing £11,230 from company accounts between March 2016 and October 2018, as well as removing £9,340 from the company account under the guise of ‘web design’ between August 2016 and June 2018.

A fourth charge accuses Glendinning of producing ‘misleading, false or deceptive’ accounts for the year ending April 2018.

It is alleged the defendant falsely claimed the accounts had been approved by the board of Scripture Teaching Library Ltd and countersigned by another director.

A fifth count of theft accuses Glendinning with having taken a total of £23,327 from the company between December 30, 2015 and October 28, 2018.

At arraignment today, Glendinning spoke only to enter not guilty pleas to all five charges.

Judge Bagnall said expert evidence may be required during the trial, including accountant reports.

She adjourned the case until March 30 for a further update.