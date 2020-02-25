Tyrone child groomer caught in paedophile hunter trap avoids jail

A man from Co Tyrone who told a so-called paedophile hunter pretending to be an 11-year-old child online that he wanted to have sex with ‘her’ has walked free from court.

However, the magistrate involved expressed concerns over Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decisions to keep child sexual communication cases in the lower courts, which meant he could not impose a harsher sentence on Thomas Borman.

Borman (22) previously from Chestnut Grove, Aughnacloy but now living in Cheshire, admitted attempting to communicate with a child in December 2017, for sexual gratification.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard police were called by so-called paedophile hunters who were outside Borman's then home.

Evidence was handed over showing Borman had communicated sexually with a child, who was in fact a decoy.

Although replying "no comment" during interview, Borman asked: "How long would I be in for, if this was true?"

Borman accessed a dating site and initiated conversation with the decoy, who stated she was aged 11 and from Ballymena.

He asked to meet up telling the decoy they would "shag".

When the decoy responded: "I've never done that before. I'm only 11. Will I be ok?", Borman claimed he'd previously had sex with a 12-year-old.

This was found to be untrue, and said by way of grooming the decoy into agreeing to meet.

A defence lawyer said it was accepted the decoy made it plain Borman thought he was engaging with "a child, and that did not deter him".

"He understands his behaviour was totally outrageous," the lawyer said.

"It must be emphasised this was a decoy and no meeting took place with any child."

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: "I do not like these cases being dealt with in magistrates court.

"I have made my feelings very clear in that respect.

"I don't believe sentencing powers are strong enough."

He told Borman: "This is a very serious offence, and it's lucky there was no actual victim. That's the only thing saving you from custody."

Instead, Judge Ranaghan imposed a combination order, of 100 hours community service and three years probation, adding: "This is to limit the danger to any young female and show you how disgusting your behaviour was."

Borman was made subject to sex offender notification requirements, and placed under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.

The terms of this include a ban on having any camera or device which can record or take images, as well using any device capable of internet access.

In addition, he is prohibited from contact or communication with any person under 16.

The judge added: "I would have included a condition banning working with children but I cannot do so in this court jurisdiction. That could only be done in crown court."

Asked why such cases were being taken to the lower courts, the PPS said: "All prosecution decisions are taken in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors.

"There are certain types of cases which can be heard in the magistrates court or crown court.

"For these cases, the PPS does not have a specific policy on which court a case is heard in as every case must be considered individually.

"However, as set out in our code, when a case can be heard either in the magistrates court or the crown court, we take into account a variety of factors including whether the court has sufficient sentencing powers to reflect the gravity of the offence when deciding the most appropriate venue for a case."