Tyrone faith healer is cleared of sex charges

An elderly Co Tyrone faith healer has been cleared of sexual assault charges after the Public Prosecution Service offered no evidence against him.

However, lesser charges have been accepted by Robert John Coote (74) from Loughrans Road, Aughnacloy.

He was originally accused of sexually assaulting three women, but last week one of these was withdrawn ahead of a trial commencing.

Yesterday a jury was sworn in in preparation for trial at Dungannon Crown Court on the remaining matters, alleged to have occurred on January 18, 2015, and November 27, 2016.

Mr Coote pleaded not guilty to both charges and the case was adjourned for a time to allow for legal discussions, which took place over several hours.

On return, two additional lesser charges of assaults with no sexual context were added, which Mr Coote accepted.

Sentencing will take place next month.