Tyrone GAA star Cathal McShane was driving car at 106mph, court is told

GAA star Cathal McShane has appeared in court charged with driving at over 100mph.

The Tyrone footballer was stopped by the gardai on the N13 dual carriageway outside Letterkenny on Sunday.

McShane is charged with dangerous driving in a Volkswagen Passat when stopped at Dromore, Letterkenny.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was charged and bailed to appear before Letterkenny District Court yesterday.

The 24-year-old made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardai.

McShane, of Moorlough Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone, appeared before Judge Paul Kelly.

It is understood that McShane was stopped by gardai operating a speed check who recorded a speed of 171kph (106mph).

Solicitor Kieran Dillon, instructed by solicitor Patsy Gallagher, applied for a statements order in the case.

Mr McShane, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, did not speak during the short hearing.

Mr Dillon said there were no other matters to be addressed in the case.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until September 18 for hearing.