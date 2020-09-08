Tyrone man accused of Dungannon church kidnapping

A man from Co Tyrone has been remanded in custody after he was charged with kidnapping a church sacristan and holding them prisoner, while armed with a knife

Barry Patrick Collins of Aghinduff Park in Dungannon is alleged to have taken the victim away by force on September 4.

The 42-year-old is also accused of falsely and injuriously imprisoning him.

Collins is further charged with causing his alleged victim actual bodily harm and threatening to kill him while in possession of a knife.

He is further charged with entering St Joseph's Church, Dungannon, as a trespasser, having stolen a key worth £10 and damaged electrical wiring.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that the charges could be connected to the defendant.

No details of the incident were disclosed and there was no application for bail during the short hearing.

Collins is due to appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court later this month.